#justiceforjee2023: Aspirants Campaign on Twitter Demanding January Session Exam to Be Postponed

JEE Main 2023: Aspirants Demand NTA To Remove 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria. Read Here.

Aspirants are now trending #JEEMain2023 on the microblogging site – Twitter and demanding that the January session be postponed. (Photo Credit: Twitter @VikramB45654731)

JEE Main 2023 Updates: Disappointed with 75 % Eligibility Criteria, clash with board exams, and less gap between sessions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, aspirants along with members of students’ union have started campaigning on Twitter using the hashtag #PostponeJEEMains, #justiceforjee2023, #remove75PercentCriteria, #NamoJiHelpJeeAspirants and #JeeMains2023. Scores of engineering aspirants are demanding that the first session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main scheduled in January be postponed as the crucial exam is slated to be held just a fortnight before board exams and may clash with the practical exams.

As per the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination will be held from January 24 to 31, 2023 except Republic Day. Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 12 board exams are slated to be held from February 15, 2023. The practical exams for the same will be held in January. Thus, JEE Aspirants are complaining of injustice and stress caused due to the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the session one exam in the month of January.

Students Flood Twitter Demanding Postponement Of JEE Mains

Lakhs of students have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the NTA, and Dharmendra Pradhan. Students have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment and are demanding that JEE Main 2023 session 1 be postponed. Social media is flooded with student reactions over JEE Mains 2023 exam dates. Though the theory exam dates and JEE mains exam dates do not clash, students have stated that they will find it difficult to prepare because they will be in the middle of their practical exams.

JEE MAIN 2023 TWITTER CAMPAIGN ON DECEMBER 27

It is to be noted that students are planning to start a Twitter campaign against JEE Main 2023 dates on December 27, 2022. As per the reports, the Twitter campaign will primarily be based on two factors. They are

Reschedule JEE Main First Session

Remove 75% Eligibility Criteira

All India Students Union Take on JEE MAIN 2023

Earlier, the All India Students Union (AISU) sent a representation to the Ministry of Education addressed to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to reschedule the JEE Main 2023 examination dates. The letter was submitted on Tuesday(December 20). The letter even asked for the removal of the 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

Students Speak || Check JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Demand Here

CHECK JEE ASPIRANT’S TWEET HERE

Some important questions students are asking from the @DG_NTA. A student sent me this set of questions. #JEEMainsInApril2023 #JeeMainsAspirants pic.twitter.com/5cO5bPNEYv — Archit Gupta (@Architguptajii) December 21, 2022

3 Humble Requests to PM @narendramodi ji on behalf of lakhs of #JEE2023 Aspirants 1. Postpone JEE-Main Jan attempt. 2. Relaxation criteria to allow Class 2020 12th Passouts. 3. Remove the 75% eligibility criteria for #JEEMain2023 #NamoJiHelpJeeAspirants #JEEMain2023inApril pic.twitter.com/6Me6qVRpjI — Gaurav Pandey (@gaurav5pandey) December 18, 2022

Demands of lacs of #JEEMains Aspirants are simple & genuine- 1. Relaxation criteria in #JEEMain2023 to allow 2020 class 12 passouts

2. POSTPONE JEE Main Jan Attempt to April 2023

3. Remove the 75% eligibility Criteria For #JEEMains2023 CC:@DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp#JEE2023ForAll2020 pic.twitter.com/DewINhBijz — NSUI Assam (@NSUIAssam) December 17, 2022

WE SACRIFICE 2-3 YEARS OF OUR LIFE FOR THIS SINGLE EXAM HOW CAN YOU RUIN OUR FUTURE LIKE THIS. IT’S TOTALLY UNFAIR TO CONDUCT JEE MAINS IN JANUARY THAT TOO BY INFORMING US 40 DAYS BEFORE THE EXAM.#jeemainsinapril #JEEMain2023 #JEEMains @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/im5JcS5apv — jeestudy time31 (@Jeestudys) December 23, 2022

NTA has already started registration for the JEE Main 2023 January session exam. Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. For further clarification related to the JEE (Main) – 2023, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.