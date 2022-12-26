#justiceforjee2023: Aspirants Campaign on Twitter Demanding January Session Exam to Be Postponed

JEE Main 2023: Aspirants Demand NTA To Remove 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria. Read Here.

Updated: December 26, 2022 4:11 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Aspirants are now trending #JEEMain2023 on the microblogging site – Twitter and demanding that the January session be postponed. (Photo Credit: Twitter @VikramB45654731)

JEE Main 2023 Updates: Disappointed with 75 % Eligibility Criteria, clash with board exams, and less gap between sessions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, aspirants along with members of students’ union have started campaigning on Twitter using the hashtag #PostponeJEEMains, #justiceforjee2023,  #remove75PercentCriteria, #NamoJiHelpJeeAspirants and #JeeMains2023. Scores of engineering aspirants are demanding that the first session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main scheduled in January be postponed as the crucial exam is slated to be held just a fortnight before board exams and may clash with the practical exams.

As per the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 examination will be held from January 24 to 31, 2023 except Republic Day. Meanwhile, the CBSE  Class 12 board exams are slated to be held from February 15, 2023. The practical exams for the same will be held in January. Thus, JEE Aspirants are complaining of injustice and stress caused due to the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the session one exam in the month of January.

Students Flood Twitter Demanding Postponement Of JEE Mains

Lakhs of students have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the NTA, and Dharmendra Pradhan. Students have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment and are demanding that JEE Main 2023 session 1 be postponed. Social media is flooded with student reactions over JEE Mains 2023 exam dates. Though the theory exam dates and JEE mains exam dates do not clash, students have stated that they will find it difficult to prepare because they will be in the middle of their practical exams.

JEE MAIN 2023 TWITTER CAMPAIGN ON DECEMBER 27

It is to be noted that students are planning to start a Twitter campaign against JEE Main 2023 dates on December 27, 2022. As per the reports, the  Twitter campaign will primarily be based on two factors. They are

  • Reschedule JEE Main First Session
  • Remove 75% Eligibility Criteira

All India Students Union Take on JEE MAIN 2023

Earlier, the All India Students Union (AISU) sent a representation to the Ministry of Education addressed to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to reschedule the JEE Main 2023 examination dates. The letter was submitted on Tuesday(December 20). The letter even asked for the removal of the 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

Students Speak || Check JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Demand Here

CHECK JEE ASPIRANT’S TWEET HERE

NTA has already started registration for the JEE Main 2023 January session exam. Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. For further clarification related to the JEE (Main) – 2023, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.

