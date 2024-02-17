Home

#JusticeForJEEMains2024Aspirants: NTA Releases Official Statement, Explains Normalisation Process

The NTA JEE Main Result for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.) was announced on February 12, 2024; however soon after the JEE result declaration, the students claimed that there has been a considerable difference in the JEE Main marks vs percentile predictions.

#JusticeForJEEMains2024Aspirants: Following widespread disappointment and dissatisfaction among JEE aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official statement in response. Taking to X(formally Twitter), NTA said, “The result of the JEE(Main)- 2024 Session 1 was declared on 12 Feb 2023 in which the date/shift on the examination was randomly allotted by the computer as per the normalization process.” “It was ensured that each shift was equally distributed in terms of candidate count, gender, and category,” NTA further added.

The NTA JEE Main Result for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.) was announced on February 12, 2024; however soon after the JEE result declaration, the students claimed that there has been a considerable difference in the JEE Main marks vs percentile predictions. Aspirants started Hashtags such as “#JusticeForJEEMains2024Aspirants, #NTAHelpJEEStudents2024 #jeemains2024results” on various social media platforms. Engineering aspirants even tagged the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA), Office of the Prime Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India to raise their demands and concerns.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Normalization Process pic.twitter.com/AD29vopSZ9 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) February 16, 2024

Sharing a post on X, an aspirant wrote,”Dear sir We are all big fans of you.This year’s jee main results are incorrect. Please ask NTA to correct the error.There cannot be 85 marks difference between 2 shifts.99 percentile is 236 in Jan 27 shift 1 and 151 in 31 shift under equal distribution.”

@narendramodi @PMOIndia

Dear sir

We are all big fans of you.This year’s jee main results are incorrect.

Please ask NTA to correct the error.There cannot be 85 marks difference between 2 shifts.99 percentile is 236 in Jan 27 shift 1 and 151 in 31

shift under equal distribution — Bala (@KBalakr34623177) February 16, 2024

Questioning the credibility of the JEE Main Result, the All India Student’s Union(AISU) requested NTA to conduct a thorough review to address the concerns of the aspirants. “Many #JEEMains2024 aspirants question the credibility of #JEEMains2024results due to mark and percentile gaps. @NTA_Exams must conduct a thorough review to address concerns and ensure fairness,” reads the tweet.

Many #JEEMains2024 aspirants question the credibility of #JEEMains2024results due to mark and percentile gaps. @NTA_Exams must conduct a thorough review to address concerns and ensure fairness. pic.twitter.com/tAAUapkzwq — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) February 13, 2024

JEE Main 2024 Result: What is Normalisation Process(As Per JEE Main 2024 Information Bulletin)

different sessions may not be exactly the same. Some of the candidates may end up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets. The candidates who attempt the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempt the easier one. In order to overcome such a situation, a “Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score” will be used to ensure that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination. With the objective of ensuring that a candidate’s true merit is identified and that a level

playing field is created in the above context, the Normalization Procedure, set out below shall be adopted, for compiling the NTA scores for multi-session papers. The process of Normalization is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi-session papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India. For normalization across sections, NTA shall use the percentile equivalence.

STEP-BY-STEP PROCEDURE FOR NORMALIZATION AND PREPARATION OF RESULT:

Step-1: Distribution of Examinees in two shifts: Candidates have to be distributed into two sessions randomly so that each session has an approximately equal number of candidates. These two sessions would be as follows: Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2 In the event of a more number of days or less number of shifts, the candidates will be divided accordingly. This will ensure that there is no bias in the distribution of candidates who shall take the examination. Further, with a large population of examinees spread over the entire country, the possibility of such bias becomes remote.

Candidates have to be distributed into two sessions randomly so that each session has an approximately equal number of candidates. These two sessions would be as follows: Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2 In the event of a more number of days or less number of shifts, the candidates will be divided accordingly. This will ensure that there is no bias in the distribution of candidates who shall take the examination. Further, with a large population of examinees spread over the entire country, the possibility of such bias becomes remote. Step 2: Preparation of Results for each Session: The examination results for each session will be prepared in the form of Raw Scores, Percentiles Scores of Total raw scores. The Percentiles would be calculated for each candidate in the Session as follows: Let TP1 be the Percentile Score of the Total Raw Score of that candidate.

Total Percentile (TP1) : 100 X No. of candidates appeared from the session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the score of the Candidate/Total No. of candidates who appeared in the session

Step-3: Compilation of NTA score and Preparation of Result: The Percentile scores for the Total Raw Score for all the sessions (Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2) as calculated in Step-2 above would be merged and shall be called the NTA scores which will then be used for the compilation of results and further processing for deciding the allocation. In the event of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar/unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts). or Example: In the examination held in two shifts, if the 40% marks correspond to a Percentile score of 78 in Shift 1 and 79 in Shift 2, then all those equal to or above 78 percentiles (Percentile score of 100 to 78) in both shifts will become eligible in General Category. A similar method will be adopted for the other categories to determine eligibility cut-offs. In case the examination is held in more number of shifts the same principle shall apply.

The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days. After both Sessions of the JEE (Main) – 2024 Examination for Paper 1, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made.

