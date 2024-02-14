Home

#JusticeForJEEMains2024Aspirants: Why Are Students Unhappy With JEE Main Session 1 Result? Know Here

JEE Main 2024 Result: Soon after the National Testing Agency(NTA) declared the JEE Mains 2024 Result, a section of students took to X(Twitter) and Reddit to express their disappointment. As per the tweets, the students claim that there has been a considerable difference in the JEE Main marks vs percentile predictions. Hashtags like “#JusticeForJEEMains2024Aspirants, #NTAHelpJEEStudents2024 #jeemains2024results” are trending on social media, with engineering aspirants tagging the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA), Office of the Prime Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India to raise their demands and concerns. While a section of students has started a Twitter campaign with #JusticeForJEEMains2024Aspirants. Here are some reactions on the microblogging site.

Requesting all the Senior authorities@dpradhanbjp@NTA_Exams@DG_NTA@PMOIndia

JEE Main 2024 result seems erroneous, Please Review for January 27 students. Not getting 90%ile even at 140 marks. Please explain. It’s a matter of future & life — fujeswar (@fujeswar) February 13, 2024

To remind our readers, the JEE Main 2024 Result was scheduled to be declared on February 12; however, the result link was active on Wednesday(February 13). Candidates can download the JEE Main 2024 Result at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. To remind our readers and students, JEE Main 2024 scores have been released for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.).

