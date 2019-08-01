JVVNL Helper 2 Result 2019: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) on Thursday announced the scores for the post of Helper-2 on the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

All those who pass this exam will be appointed as “Probationer Trainee” for two years, and will be paid Rs 12,600 per month, media reports stated.

Here is how you can download JVVNL Helper 2 Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the direct link ‘JVVNLRevKey19/CandLogin‘

Step 2: Enter your credentials.

Step 3: Submit it.

Step 4: Download your score. Take a print out of the same for a future reference.

The JVVNL 2019 Helper-2 exam was conducted across Rajasthan from December 26, 2018, till January 3, 2019.