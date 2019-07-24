Kakatiya University Degree Result 2019: Kakatiya University, Warangal has declared the results for undergraduate, postgraduate and engineering courses exams on the official website at kuexams.org.

The varsity announced the results for the second as well as fourth-semester exams for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, LLB, LLM, B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, B.Tech and other courses. Candidates can check their scores by visiting the university website and using their exam roll number.

Students are advised to stay calm in case the website fails to load due to heavy traffic. They can visit the website again after a few minutes.

Follow the steps below to check your Kakatiya University Degree Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., kuexams.org or kakatiya.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Next, click on the relevant exam result link.

Step 4: Enter your credentials in the required fields as per the admit card.

Step 5: Your results will display on your screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates can apply for revaluation of the results in case they are unsatisfied. The revaluation application must be submitted along with the fee amount within 20 days of the release of the result, i.e., today.