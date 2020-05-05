Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020: Amid a nationwide lockdown, the the Dakshin Kanna Pre University Principals Association (DKPUCPA) under the Karnataka government declared the results for Karnataka pre-university course (PUC) First Year or PUC Class II level exam 2020 today, May 5. The results were announced at 10 AM on the official website of the PUC association – results.bspucpa.com. Also Read - Issued Notice by Karnataka Government, IAS Officer Says 'Will Respond as Per Rules'

The results will also be sent directly to students via email or SMS to registered mobile number. Candidates must remain patient as the website may take time to open due to heavy internet traffic.

The Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2020 was held from February 10 to February 25 at various exam centres across the state. Around 6.53 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams of which over 2 lakh are from arts, 2.48 lakh from commerce, and 2.04 lakh from science.

Here’s how to check your Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the online portal SuVidya of the DKPUCPA at results.bspucpa.com.

Step 2: Fill in your registration number (as on the hall ticket) and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 3: Hit ‘Go’.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out, if possible, for future reference.