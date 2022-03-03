The Karnataka board has also opened an option for students and parents to raise objections to the revised timetable. Objections to the provisional timetable can be raised till March 5, 2022, up to 5 pm. Karnataka PUE has released an Email ID– jdexam.dpue2gmail.com for submitting the objections to the provisional date sheet. Candidates can check the complete provisional timetable below.

Karnataka Class 12 board exam 2022: Revised Time Table

Date Subjects 22-Apr Logic, Business Studies 23-Apr Hindi 25-Apr Economics 26-Apr Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry 27-Apr Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French 28-Apr Kannada, Arabic 30-Apr Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science 2-May Geography, Biology 4-May English 6-May Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths 7-May Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science 9-May History, Physics 11-May Political Science, Statistics

The provisional date sheet was also shared by Karnataka education minister, BC Nagesh shared on Twitter. He wrote: “The secondary PU exam schedule (provisional) has been revised for the benefit of the students, as the state’s secondary PU exam and some of the JEE exams conducted by the NTA are on the same date. To this schedule, Time has been given till 5 pm to submit an objection.”

https://twitter.com/BCNagesh_bjp/status/1499028276282466306?s=20