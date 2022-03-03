Karnataka Class 12 board exam 2022:
The Karnataka Pre-University Education department has decided to revise the Karnataka Class 12 Board Exam Schedule 2022 in a bid to avoid a clash with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022). The JEE Main session 1 exams are scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21. Hence, Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2022 will now begin from April 22, 2022, instead of April 16. Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the Pre-University Certificate, PUC II annual exam 2022 revised timetable on its official website– pue.kar.nic.in
. All students can also access Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 online via this direct link here: https://pue.kar.nic.in/PUE/PDF_files/exam/2021/PRESS%20NOTE.pdf
The Karnataka board has also opened an option for students and parents to raise objections to the revised timetable. Objections to the provisional timetable can be raised till March 5, 2022, up to 5 pm. Karnataka PUE has released an Email ID– jdexam.dpue2gmail.com for submitting the objections to the provisional date sheet. Candidates can check the complete provisional timetable below.