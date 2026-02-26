Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 question paper leaked? Several videos, photos go viral; KSEAB issues statement

Home

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued a clarification about reports circulating on social media about paper leaks related to the Second Pre-University Course (PUC) examination, which is set to begin on Saturday, February 28. As reported by News18 Kannada, several videos and posts have gone viral on social media platforms, where some miscreants are trying to deceive students by saying that they will provide the question papers in exchange for a fee.

According to the media report, some social media accounts have been posting pictures, claiming that they have the question sheets for the Kannada, English, and Maths exams.