Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2021: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has finally released the timetable of the class 12 board or 2nd pre-university certificate (PUC) examination. The pre-university (class 12) exams will commence on May 24 and end on June 16, 2021. Notably, Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be conducted from June 14 to 25.

"The results of class X and XII are likely before June end and results of other classes latest by June 10", Times of India quoted S Suresh Kumar, minister for primary and secondary education as saying.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: Full Schedule

May 24: History

May 25: Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music

May 26: Geography

May 27: Psychology, Basic Maths

May 28: Logic

May 29: Hindi

May 31: English

June 1: Information Technology, Retail, Auto Mobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

June 2: Political Science, Computer Science

June 3: Biology, Electronics

June 4: Economics

June 5: Home Science

June 7: Business Studies, Physics

June 8: Optional Kannada

June 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabi, French

June 10: Sociology, Chemistry

June 11: Urdu, Sanskrit

June 12: Statistics

June 14: Accountancy, Maths, Education

June 15: Geology

June 16: Kannada.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website – pue.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the examination section

Step 3: Click on the link which reads final time table of II PUC May 2021 examination

Step 4: Scroll down to find the datasheet

Step 5: Download it and take a print out.