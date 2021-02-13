Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2021: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has finally released the timetable of the class 12 board or 2nd pre-university certificate (PUC) examination. The pre-university (class 12) exams will commence on May 24 and end on June 16, 2021. Notably, Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be conducted from June 14 to 25. Also Read - Karnataka IPS Officer Lodges Complaint Against IFS Officer Husband For Dowry-related Harassment & Physical Torture
"The results of class X and XII are likely before June end and results of other classes latest by June 10", Times of India quoted S Suresh Kumar, minister for primary and secondary education as saying.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: Full Schedule
May 24: History
May 25: Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music
May 26: Geography
May 27: Psychology, Basic Maths
May 28: Logic
May 29: Hindi
May 31: English
June 1: Information Technology, Retail, Auto Mobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
June 2: Political Science, Computer Science
June 3: Biology, Electronics
June 4: Economics
June 5: Home Science
June 7: Business Studies, Physics
June 8: Optional Kannada
June 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabi, French
June 10: Sociology, Chemistry
June 11: Urdu, Sanskrit
June 12: Statistics
June 14: Accountancy, Maths, Education
June 15: Geology
June 16: Kannada.
How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2021
Step 2: Go to the examination section
Step 3: Click on the link which reads final time table of II PUC May 2021 examination
Step 4: Scroll down to find the datasheet
Step 5: Download it and take a print out.