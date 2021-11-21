Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education(DPUE), Karnataka has issued the revised schedule of Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term 2022 on the official website at pue.kar.nic.in. According to the revised schedule, the exam will be held in two shifts from December 9, 2021. The morning shift and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 12: 15 PM and from 2 PM to 5:15 PM, respectively.Also Read - RFCL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 32 Posts of Non-Executive, Management Trainee on nationalfertilizers.com By THIS Date

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term 2022: Revised Time Table

December 9: History, Physics.

December 10: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French.

December 11: Economics, Chemistry.

December 15: Statistics.

December 16: Sociology, Mathematics, Basic Maths.

December 17 Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit.

December 18: English.

December 20: Political Science, Biology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music.

December 21: Accountancy, Education, Home Science.

December 22: Logic, Business Studies, Optional Kannada.

December 23: Geography, Psychology, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be conducted between November 29 and December 16. While speaking to The Indian Express, DPUE Director Snehal R explained that several colleges in Mangaluru were not thorough with the prescribed syllabus for the exams, and the department was also notified of the same.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term 2022: How to Download Revised Schedule

Visit the official website of the Department of Pre-University Education(DPUE), Karnataka which is pue.kar.nic.in.

Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term 2022 Revised Schedule link available on the Circular Section.

Click on the link and a Pdf file will open.

Check the exam dates and official notice and download the page.

Save, Download and take a print of the revised schedule for future reference.

The Pre-University college principals will now complete the evaluation process and then submit the result reports to the department by December 31, 2021. Meanwhile, the lecturers are required to submit a compliance report after completing the syllabus. They have also been instructed to take extra classes for an hour daily to facilitate this.