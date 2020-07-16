Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: The Karnataka Department of Pre University Education (PUE) has begun the process of rechecking and revaluation of marks on Thursday. Class 12 students who appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination 2020 can now apply for scanned copies of answer booklets for revaluation on the Karnataka department’s official website – karresults.nic.in. Also Read - Bengaluru Containment Zones Latest News: 2146 Contained Areas Added in a Day, Total 5598 Now | Check Worst-affected Areas Here

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 was announced on July 14. Also Read - This Karnataka Minister Feels Only God Can Save us From Coronavirus

Nearly 6 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka PUC exam 2020, that were briefly disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. A few exams that were postponed, were eventually conducted in June under social distancing guidelines and precautionary norms. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown News Today: After Bengaluru, 'Complete Shutdown' Re-imposed in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad And Kalaburagi Districts | Details Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 – How To Apply For Scanned Copies, Revaluation, Retotalling:

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka PUE official website – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link for revaluation and click on ‘Apply’

Step 3: Fill in the details in the required fields

Step 4: Next, pay the application fees and Submit

Step 5: Your application will be submitted and you will get a confirmation for the same

Students must note that the application fee for re-totalling is free. They can visit the website for further details on the application process, PUC revaluation and re-totalling guidelines, etc.

The overall pass percentage for Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020 stands at 69.2%. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 61.73%.