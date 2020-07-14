Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: The Karnataka Department of Pre University Education (PUE) is all set to declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 at 11:30 AM today, July 14. Class 12 students can check their scores on the official website portal of the PUC department – karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka 1st PUC, or Class 11 results were announced in May this year. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown Extension: Flights, Trains Already Scheduled to Run as Usual Till July 22 | Check Details

Nearly 6 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka PUC exam 2020, that were briefly disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. A few exams that were postponed, were eventually conducted in June under social distancing guidelines and precautionary norms.

Class 12 students awaiting their Karnataka 2nd PUC result can check their scores with the help of their registration number and date of birth.

Here’s how to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of PUE – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for PUC Result 2020

Step 3: Login using your roll number and date of birth as written on the admit card

Step 4: Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 will be on your screen

Step 5: Download it and save for future reference.