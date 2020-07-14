Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: The Karnataka Department of Pre University Education (PUE) has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020. Class 12 students can check their scores by visiting the official website portal of the PUC department – karresults.nic.in. Also Read - After Shubham Mishra, Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber Umesh Dada Over Rape Threats to Comedian Agrima Joshua

The overall pass percentage for Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2020 stands at 69.2%. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 61.73%. Also Read - Bengaluru-based Biocin's COVID-19 Drug Gets DGCA Approval After Only 30 Human Trials

Students must be patient while checking their results as the website may not open due to heavy internet traffic. The results can be checked again later in the day, or via these alternative ways: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Rumoured GF Rhea Chakraborty Shares Heartfelt Note, Says 'You Made Me Believe in Love'

Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 via SMS:

To check your result via SMS,

Type KAR12<Your Registration Number> and send it to 56263

Alternative Websites

KSEEB portal – kseeb.nic.in

SuVidya portal – result.bspucpa.com

How to Get Karnataka 2nd PUC 2020 Marksheet:

Students can get the marksheet, pass and migration certificates by logging in to their DigiLocker accounts. Here’s how:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Step 2: Login to your DigiLocker account

Step 3: Click on the link for Karnataka PUC marksheet

Step 4: Enter the required details like roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Your marksheet will be on your screen

Step 6: Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.

Nearly 6 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka PUC exam 2020, that were breifly disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. A few exams that were postponed, were eventually conducted in June under social distancing guidelines and precautionary norms.

The Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020, or Class 11 results were announced in May this year.