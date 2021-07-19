Karnataka Higher Secondary Council is all set to announce the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) or Class 12 2021 results tomorrow, July 20, 2021, at 4:30 pm. The candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. karresults.nic.in.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: Plea Filed in Karnataka High Court to Cancel Exams | Deets Inside

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka HSC Board i.e., karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link attached to the Karnataka HSC board exam 2021 results.

Step 3: Key in the registration number and click on the “submit” option.

Step 4: After submitting the details, results shall be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Print or download a copy of the results for future references.

According to the reports, approximately 7 lakh students will get the access of the results tomorrow. To recall, the Karnataka Board cancelled the examination owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, instead of proper 3-hour written exams, students will be evaluated based on their II PUC performance along with SSLC and I PUC performance. Therefore, a 45:45:10 formula shall be used for evaluation. Furthermore, results shall use the point system rather than the grading system.

After the announcement of results, students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the written exams at a later stage.