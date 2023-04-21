Home

Education

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Scanned Copy Application Begins; Revaluation From May 3

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Scanned Copy Application Begins; Revaluation From May 3

norder to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard, a registered candidate must visit the official websites karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Latest News: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has declared the result for the Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination today, April 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM. In order to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard, a registered candidate must visit the official websites karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. This year, the 2nd PUC examination was conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023.

With the declaration of the result, the Board has commenced the application process for the scanned copy of Karnataka 2nd PUC result. All those students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the Class 12 result scanned copy. The last date to apply is April 27, 2023. The scanned copy application form for the Karnataka Board 12th result 2023 can be obtained from the official website. Over 7.27 lakh students have registered for the Karnataka PUC examination.

You may like to read

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Update: Check Schedule for Scanned Copy, Re-totalling, revaluation Process

Commencement of Scanned copy March 2023- Examination -Online application April 21, 2023 Closure of Scanned copy March 2023- Examination -Online application April 27, 2023 Closure of scanned copy fee payment March 2023- Examination April 27, 2023 Commencement of receiving online application for revaluation and retotalling March 2023- Examination May 3, 2023 Closure of revaluation and retotalling application March 2023- Examination Online application May 8, 2023 Closure of revaluation fee payment March 2023- Examination May 8, 2023 Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to Download Class 12th Marksheet Online? Visit the official website of the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka at karresults.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023.”

Enter the login credentials and hit the log-in option.

Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 and mark sheet.

Take a printout of it for further reference. Students must pay the Karnataka board Class 12 result scanned copy application fee when applying. Keep a note that it is mandatory to pay the application fee.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.