Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Datesheet 2023 Out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in; Check Schedule Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Datesheet 2023: This year, the supplementary examination will be conducted between May 22 to June 2, 2023.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Datesheet 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the examination schedule for Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examination. All those students who wish to appear for the supplementary examination can check and download the Karnataka 2nd PUC compartment examination date sheet by visiting the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

This year, the supplementary examination will be conducted between May 22 to June 2, 2023. The examination is scheduled to be held in two shifts. The morning shift is slated to begin at 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM. The second shift will begin at 2:15 PM and continue till 5:30 PM. The Department of Pre-University Karnataka declared the result for Karnataka 2nd Pre0 University Certificate(PUC) examination on April 21, 2023. The 2nd PUC examination was held between March 9 to 29, 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 74.67%.

Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Datesheet PDF – Download Link

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) at kseab.karnataka.gov.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Schedule.”

Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam date sheet will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, name of the subject, and exam timing. Download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary exam schedule will be displayed on the screen.

For more details, visit the official website of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

