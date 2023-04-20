Home

Education

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Date and Time: Class 12 Result Tomorrow; Know How to Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Date and Time: Class 12 Result Tomorrow; Know How to Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will be declared on April 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Over 7.27 lakh students have registered for the Karnataka PUC examination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka will declare the result for the Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination tomorrow, April 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Candidates can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard by logging into the official websites karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. This year, the 2nd PUC examination was conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023.

“Second PUC Annual Examination was conducted from Date:09/03/2023 to 29/03/2023. The evaluation of answer papers of all subjects is over. A press conference has been called at the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board regarding the announcement of 2nd PUC Annual Examination Result Date: 21/4/2023 at 10:00 am. The result can be viewed at https://karresults.nic.in on 21/04/2023,” reads the official notification.

You may like to read

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 – Class 12 Result Date And Time

The Department of Pre-University Education Karnataka (PUE) has announced the PUC result date and time. According to it, Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will be declared on April 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Over 7.27 lakh students have registered for the Karnataka PUC examination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to Download Class 12th Marksheet Online?

Visit the official website of the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka at karresults.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023.”

Enter the login credentials and hit the log-in option.

Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 and mark sheet.

Take a printout of it for further reference.

The name of the student, parents’ names, school name, board name, subject names, and codes, marks obtained in each subject, total marks obtained, and result status will be included in the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023. The result will be declared for the commerce, arts, and science streams. For more details, please visit the official website of the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.