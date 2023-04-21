Home

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE: Karnataka Class 12 Results at karresults.nic.in SHORTLY; Direct Link For Marksheet Pdf

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Check this space for latest updates and direct links for the 2nd PUC Results 2023 Karnataka date, time, websites to check result including pass rates, top performers, and more.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board is set to announce the Pre-University Certificate (PUC), or Class 12, results for the 2023 annual board exams today, April 21. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2023 will be declared at 10 am for over seven lakh students. The Karnataka 12th Result 2023 board official website — karresults.nic.in will make the second PUC result 2023 link available. They can also check pue.karnataka.gov.in. for results.

Karnataka PUC exam was conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. As per reports, around 2,34,815 students registered from the arts stream, 2,47,269 from the commerce stream and 2,44,129 from the science stream during the 2nd PUC Exams 2023.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to Check

Go to the official website karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in

On the home page the link for Karnataka PUC II Result 2023 would be activated

Click on the link – direct link to be provided here

A new window would open

Enter the roll number and submit

Your Karnataka PUC Result would be available on the page

Download the same for reference

