Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Check this space for latest updates and direct links for the 2nd PUC Results 2023 Karnataka date, time, websites to check result including pass rates, top performers, and more.

Updated: April 21, 2023 8:47 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

  • 8:54 AM IST

    How To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Through SMS?

    -Type the SMS in the format – KAR12REGISTRATION NUMBER

    -Send the SMS to 56263

    -Students will receive the 2nd PUC Result 2023 Karnataka on the same mobile number

    -Check and save Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023

  • 8:53 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE: What is the passing marks in 2nd PUC?

    To pass PUC Karnataka 2nd year, students have to score at least 25 marks in the theory examinations and to pass the practical exam, students have to score at least 11 marks. For Maths paper students have to score 35 marks out of 100 to pass the exam.

  • 8:50 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE: How can I check my 2nd PUC result in Google?

    The 2nd PUC result Karnataka will be published online on karresults.nic.in. To check the karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC result, students need to enter their registration number. Karnataka 2nd PUC exam exams started on March 9 and were completed on March 29, 2023.

  • 8:49 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE: How can I check my PUC result 2023?

    -Visit the official site of karresults.nic.in.
    -Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC result link available on the home page.
    -Enter the login details and click on submit.
    -Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE:  The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board is set to announce the Pre-University Certificate (PUC), or Class 12, results for the 2023 annual board exams today, April 21. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2023 will be declared at 10 am for over seven lakh students. The Karnataka 12th Result 2023 board official website — karresults.nic.in will make the second PUC result 2023 link available. They can also check pue.karnataka.gov.in. for results.

Karnataka PUC exam was conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. As per reports, around 2,34,815 students registered from the arts stream, 2,47,269 from the commerce stream and 2,44,129 from the science stream during the 2nd PUC Exams 2023.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to Check

  • Go to the official website karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in
  • On the home page the link for Karnataka PUC II Result 2023 would be activated
  • Click on the link – direct link to be provided here
  • A new window would open
  • Enter the roll number and submit
  • Your Karnataka PUC Result would be available on the page
  • Download the same for reference

Published Date: April 21, 2023 8:47 AM IST

Updated Date: April 21, 2023 8:47 AM IST

