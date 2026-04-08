  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE: KSEAB 2nd PUC result download link at karresults.nic.in; how to check, pass percentage
live

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE: KSEAB 2nd PUC result download link at karresults.nic.in; how to check, pass percentage

The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 can also be accessed via official websites and Digilocker.

Published date india.com Published: April 8, 2026 11:28 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date, Time: Check result date, step-by-step guide, alternative websites

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will soon announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 download link. Candidates can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC results at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 can also be accessed via official websites and Digilocker. According to the media reports, the KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 is likely to be announced on April 9. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result.

Live Updates

  • Apr 8, 2026 11:37 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE: Details mentioned in the KSEAB 2nd PUC marksheet

    • Student name
    • Hall ticket number
    • College name
    • Group / Stream
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Grade / Result status (Pass/Fail)
    • Theory exam name
    • Exam date
    • Subject codes
    • Exam time
    • Exam day
    • Practical exam dates
    • Practical exam time
    • Instructions
  • Apr 8, 2026 11:35 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE: Official website to check KSEAB 2nd PUC result download link

    karresults.nic.in

    kseab.karnataka.gov.in

  • Apr 8, 2026 11:33 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE: Candidates can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC results at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

  • Apr 8, 2026 11:33 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will soon announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 download link.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.