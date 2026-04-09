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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB 2nd PUC result download link today at 3 PM at karresults.nic.in; marks, pass percentage, topper list

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: Students can access the Karnataka 2nd PUC results download link at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Published date india.com Published: April 9, 2026 7:51 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB 2nd PUC result download link today at 3 PM at karresults.nic.in; marks, pass percentage, topper list
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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 likely today, April 9, 2026 at 3 PM. Students can access the Karnataka 2nd PUC results download link at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 can also be checked via official websites and Digilocker. Several media reports claim that the KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 is likely to be announced today, April 9.

“The results of the 2026 II PUC Exam-1 will be announced on 09-04-2026 at 3:00 PM. Students may access their results through the official website https://karresults.nic.in and also via the KarnatakaOne Mobile App. In addition, the result details will be sent by the Board to the students’ registered mobile numbers through WhatsApp/SMS,” the official notice reads.

Furthermore, the notice reads, “This year, for the first time, the marks card will be made available digitally through DigiLocker on 09-04-2026 at 3:00 PM. Students can download their marks card by visiting https://www.digilocker.gov.in. Instructions on how to download the marks card from DigiLocker can be viewed through the following video link: https://tinyurl.com/mw84wmh9. The result sheets will also be made available to the respective colleges on 09-04-2026 at 3:00 PM.” Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result.

Live Updates

  • Apr 9, 2026 8:13 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB 2nd PUC result date and time

    “The results of the 2026 II PUC Exam-1 will be announced on 09-04-2026 at 3:00 PM. Students may access their results through the official website https://karresults.nic.in and also via the KarnatakaOne Mobile App. In addition, the result details will be sent by the Board to the students’ registered mobile numbers through WhatsApp/SMS,” the official notice reads.

  • Apr 9, 2026 7:53 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB 2nd PUC result download link today at 3 PM at karresults.nic.in

  • Apr 9, 2026 7:53 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE: How to check marks

    Visit the official website

    Look for the result link

    Enter the login details

    Your result will appear on the screen

    Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • Apr 9, 2026 7:53 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE: Details mentioned in the KSEAB 2nd PUC marksheet

    • Student name
    • Hall ticket number
    • College name
    • Group / Stream
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Grade / Result status (Pass/Fail)
    • Theory exam name
    • Exam date
    • Subject codes
    • Exam time
    • Exam day
    • Practical exam dates
    • Practical exam time
    • Instructions

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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