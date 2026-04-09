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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB 2nd PUC result download link today at 3 PM at karresults.nic.in; marks, pass percentage, topper list

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE: KSEAB 2nd PUC result download link today at 3 PM at karresults.nic.in; marks, pass percentage, topper list

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: Students can access the Karnataka 2nd PUC results download link at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 likely today, April 9, 2026 at 3 PM. Students can access the Karnataka 2nd PUC results download link at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 can also be checked via official websites and Digilocker. Several media reports claim that the KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 is likely to be announced today, April 9.

“The results of the 2026 II PUC Exam-1 will be announced on 09-04-2026 at 3:00 PM. Students may access their results through the official website https://karresults.nic.in and also via the KarnatakaOne Mobile App. In addition, the result details will be sent by the Board to the students’ registered mobile numbers through WhatsApp/SMS,” the official notice reads.

Furthermore, the notice reads, “This year, for the first time, the marks card will be made available digitally through DigiLocker on 09-04-2026 at 3:00 PM. Students can download their marks card by visiting https://www.digilocker.gov.in. Instructions on how to download the marks card from DigiLocker can be viewed through the following video link: https://tinyurl.com/mw84wmh9. The result sheets will also be made available to the respective colleges on 09-04-2026 at 3:00 PM.” Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result.

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