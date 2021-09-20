Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2021: The Karnataka class 12th results 2021 have been announced today, September 20, 2021. The candidates can now check the scores on the official website of the board i.e. karresults.nic.in. This year, the second PUC Class 12 examination was conducted for the students who were not satisfied with their scores. Earlier, the scores were calculated with the alternative assessment criteria. The Secondary PU Annual Examination was held in August – September – 2021.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: KSEEB SSLC Results ANNOUNCED; Direct Link and Steps To Check Scores Here

To recall, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh had earlier announced the date for the results. The minister took to Twitter and wrote, "Result of Secondary PU Annual Examination held in August – September – 2021. It will be published tomorrow at 10:30 am. The result can be viewed at http://karresults.nic.in website. Greetings to all candidates."

CLICK HERE FOR Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results.

Visit the official website of the board i.e. karresults.nic.in

Click on the link, ‘Karnataka HSC board exam 2021 result.’

Enter all the required details and click on ‘submit.’

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, the second PUC Class 12 examination scorecard was released on July 20, 2021. Like other board, the results of 2nd PUC 2021 were evaluated based on alternative assessment criteria. This year as many as 2,239 students scored 600 out of 600 in the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2021