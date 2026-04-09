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Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: How to download KSEAB PUC 2 result link via Digilocker, SMS, Official Website

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: How to download KSEAB PUC 2 result link via Digilocker, SMS, Official Website

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result can be downloaded via Digilocker, SMS, Official Website

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: How to download KSEAB PUC 2 result link via Digilocker, SMS, Official Website

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Download link: The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 download link will be announced today, April 9, 2026, at 3 PM. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will host the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 download link at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 can also be viewed through Digilocker and SMS.

Over seven lakh students are waiting for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result. The Karnataka 2nd PUC examination was conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. After the announcements of the results, the official result page usually gets slow and unresponsive. Sometimes, the result page even crashes. Under these circumstances, students can access the alternative ways to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026.

Students can either opt for SMS services to check their marks directly on their phones. They can even use platforms like DigiLocker to download their digital mark sheets. One of the easiest methods to check the results is that the students can also reach out to their respective schools for assistance.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Alternative ways to check the result

Digilocker

Official Website

SMS

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 through Digilocker?

Visit the DigiLocker website or app: Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the mobile app. Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar. If new, register with your mobile number and verify via OTP

Go to ‘Issued Documents’: After login, navigate to the Issued Documents section.

Search for Karnataka Board (KSEAB): Look for Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) in the list.

Select ‘PUC II Marksheet 2026’: Click on the relevant result/marksheet option.

Enter your details: Fill in the required details like Registration number, Year (2026)

View your result: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen. You can download the marksheet as a PDF or save it in DigiLocker for future use.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 through SMS?

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result can be viewed via SMS.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Open the SMS app on your phone

Type the message in the required format KAR12 <Registration Number> (Example: KAR12 1234567)

Send the SMS to 56263 (or the number announced by KSEAB)

You will get your marks and result status via SMS on your phone.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 through official website?

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Look for the result link.

Enter the login details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

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