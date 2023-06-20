Home

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Out At karresults.nic.in

Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the exam results by directly visiting the official website at karresults.nic.in. They need to enter their roll number and subject combination to check the result.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 was conducted from May 22 to June 02.

The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has put out the result of the 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary Examination, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the exam result by directly visiting the official website at karresults.nic.in. They will be required to key in their roll numbers and choose the subject combination for checking their score. It is required to keep the Karnataka Class 12 hall ticket handy in order to check and download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 easily.

Students need to score 35 per cent marks in order to qualify the exam. Those who could not pass the exam registered themselves for appearing in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023. The Supplementary Exam was conducted from May 22 to June 02. These exams were also conducted in two shifts – morning and evening.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1: To download the 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023, candidates are advised to go to the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link under, ‘II PUC Supplementary Exam Result announced on 20/06/2023.

Step 3: Key in your registration number and choose your subject combination.

Step 4: This will display your Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2023 on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download.

Direct link here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023: Websites To Check

– karresults.nic.in

– result.dkpucpa.com

– kseeb.kar.nic.in

– pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023:

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023 was conducted from March 9 to 29, in two sessions. As per the announcement by the board, a total of 7,27,923 candidates enrolled for the pre-university certificate exam whereas 7,02,067 candidates appeared for the exam. A total of 5,24,209 candidates qualified the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023. The average percentage of those who passed the examination is 74.76 per cent. In the 2023 PUC results, a total of 2,704 students got perfect scores (100/100) in Mathematics whereas 5,335 candidates in Computer Science and 3,475 in Accountancy managed to score a perfect score. Those who failed to qualify for the exam appeared for the supplementary exams.

