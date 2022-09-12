Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Result 2022: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has declared the result for the 2nd PUC supplementary examination, today, September 12, 2022. Eligible students can download Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary scorecard and Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary mark sheet by visiting the official website at karresults.nic.in. This year, the 2nd PUC supplementary examination was held between August 12 to 25, 2022. The candidates can download the 2nd PUC supplementary scorecard by using their registration number and subject combination.Also Read - Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 21 Posts at rrc-wr.com Till Oct 4. Deets Inside

The Karnataka PUC Supplementary examination was conducted for students who failed to pass the 2nd PUC exam or want to improve their marks in any subject. A student needs to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate in order to qualify the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam,

Direct Link: Download Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022

5 Easy Steps to Download Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022?

Go to the official website karresults.nic.in

Look for the link that reads, “PUC Supplementary Results announced on 12th September, 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number and subject combination and hit the log-in option.

YourKarnataka PUC 2 supplementary result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PUC 2 supplementary scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout of it for further reference.

Check Pass Percentage

This year, 37.08 percent students have passed the examination successfully. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream is 34.66 percent, the Commerce stream is 34.64 percent and the Science stream is 43.76 percent.

Arts: 34.66 per cent

Commerce: 34.64 per cent

Science: 43.76 per cent

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022-Key Highlights

The Board declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 on Friday, June 18. As many as 6,83,563 students have appeared for examinations and 4,22,966 candidates have passed. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.