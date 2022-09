Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Date Time Announced: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board is all set to declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 tomorrow, September 12, 2022. The result link will be activated at 11:00 AM tomorrow. Education Minister BC Nagesh took to Twitter to confirm the date and time for the declaration of the result.”The second PUC supplementary result will be announced on September 12. The result will be available on the website after 11 am,” he tweeted.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Know the Complete Counselling Process, Other Details Here

All those who have appeared for the PUC supplementary exam can check and download the result by visiting the official website at karresults.nic.in.The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary 2022 exams were held between August 12 to August 25, 2022.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Check List of Websites

How to Download Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2022?

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in Look for the link that reads, “Download Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022.” Enter the login credentials and hit the log-in option. Your Karnataka PUC 2 supplementary result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download PUC 2 supplementary scorecard and mark sheet. Take a printout of it for further reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Check Details Here