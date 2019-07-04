Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2019: The results of the Karnataka Education Examination Board (KSEEB) pre-university supplementary examinations (PUC) have been announced on the official website. Students can check their scores at karresults.nic.in.

Alternatively, the students can also check the results on kseeb.kar.nic.in, kar.nic.in, and pue.kar.nic.in. Candidates are required to keep their admit cards handy to ease the process of checking results.

The second round of Karnataka PUC supplementary exams 2019 was held from June 11 to June 20.

Follow the steps below to check your Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEEB, i.e., karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘PUC Supplementary Results’

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Results will appear on your screen. Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, the results for KSEEB pre-university (PUC-II) exams 2019 were declared on April 15. The pass percentage this year improved with 61.73% passing successfully.