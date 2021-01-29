New Delhi: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced the date for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam and the it will be held from May 24 till June 10. He said the Pre-University Course or PUC Examinations are usually held in March in the state. The development comes after schools for classes 10 and 12 resumed on the first day of the new year. However, staggered classroom schedules were followed by schools in these states, with the Centre recommending only 50 per cent of students be allowed at a time in educational institutes.

On Thursday, Suresh Kumar had announced the date for Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 and said the examination for Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam this year would be conducted from June 14 to June 25, 2021, in the state at various centres.

However, the state government had asked the students to submit objections to the tentative timetable, if any. He has said that the students who wish to submit objections for the tentative time-table can send the same to the director of examinations of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board till 26th February.

According to the tentative timetable, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 will begin on June 14, 2021, with the First Language exam, followed by Mathematics on June 16, English or Second Language on June 18, Science on June 21, Third Language on June 23, and Social Science on June 25. However, the date sheet for the same has not been released on the official site as yet.

He earlier had said that the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 would be conducted in the first week of June.

In the meantime, the schools in Karnataka have reopened from January 1 onwards for classes 6 to 12 after begin shut for 9 months. The regular classes started for SSLC and PUC students, the students of classes 6 to 9 came for the Vidyagama programme.