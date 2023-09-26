Home

Education

Karnataka Bandh On September 29, Bangalore University Postpones Convocation; Will Schools, Colleges Be Closed?

After Bengaluru Bandh on September 26, a call for a state-wide protest, Karnataka Bandh has also been called for Friday, September 29. Bangalore University has now cancelled its convocation because of the protest call..

Bangalore University

New Delhi: Bengaluru Bandh had been called for, today as farmers’ organisations and activists protested against the stand of the government who agreed to release 5,000 cusecs of River Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, as ordered by the Cauvery Water Management Authority. This is not the only protest; there is another call for a state-wide protest, Karnataka Bandh on Friday, September 29. As mentioned earlier, the pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka Bandh on September 29, 2023 as part of their protest against the State Government’s decision to release the water of River Cauvery for Tamil Nadu. This call for Karnataka Bandh comes after the Bengaluru Bandh call for September 26. Several organisations, who withdrew support from the Bengaluru Bandh, have given their word to support the Karnataka Bandh. A major step has been taken by the Bangalore University because of the call of this protest..

Bangalore University Cancels Convocation 2023

It has been officially announced by the Bangalore University that the Annual Convocation which was scheduled for Friday, September 26, is now being postponed because of Karnataka Bandh called by the Pro-Kannada organisations, against the Cauvery Water Dispute. Bengalore University has not yet given a date for the same but has communicated to the students that the Bangalore University Convocation 2023 New Date will be announced soon.

The University had also postponed the Semester II and IV Degree Examinations that were scheduled for September 26 to September 27, 2023 because of Bengaluru Bandh. This was communicated to the students through an official circular uploaded on the website of the college. Karnataka Bandh On Sept 29: Will Schools, Colleges Be Closed? An important question that has been on the minds of the students and parents of Karnataka is whether the schools and colleges will remain open or not, during the state-wide protest. For today, i.e. Bengaluru Bandh, an official holiday for all schools and colleges had been declared by the government but till now, there have been no official orders regarding September 29, i.e. Karnataka Bandh. It is expected that a notice for an official holiday will be issued soon but till then, it is advised that students and parents must not assume that schools will remain closed.

