New Delhi: Schools in Karnataka will reopen partially from January 1, 2021 onwards. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has reportedly given his assent for the state sticking to the earlier decision resume the classes in a graded manner from next year. Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given a free hand to states and UTs to take decisions on the resumption of classes.

Reports have stated that CM Yediyurappa gave his nod to the proposal by Primary and Secondary Education Minister, S. Sureshkumar at a cabinet meeting in Bengaluru. Though there was concern over the second wave of coronavirus and the mutated variant in the state, but the government decided to go ahead with the reopening with precautionary measures.

The chief minister further gave strict instructions to both Education as well as the Health Departments to ensure Covid guidelines are followed in schools and colleges. He also asked both the Education Department and district administration to work in tandem so that no issue is faced by the students or school administration when the schools reopen.

Meanwhile, states like Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan have already reopened schools for students from Classes 9 to 12, in the wake of upcoming board examinations.

Other states that are planning to reopen schools from January

Bihar: All government schools and coaching centres in Bihar will reopen from January 4, 2021. As per the order, senior classes will reopen from January 4, and after reviewing the situation for 15 days, junior sections will also reopen.

Puducherry: All schools in Puducherry would be re- opened on January 4. Initially, the schools would have half-a-day classes from 10 AM to 1 PM and full-day classes from January 18. All the basic safety norms would be adopted by the institutions, Education Minister R Kamalakannan said.

Assam: Similarly, the Assam Government has decided to reopen the schools and other educational institutions from the elementary level to the university level from January 1.

Pune: The schools in Pune Municipal Corporation will be reopened from January 4. Issuing an order, the Pune Municipal Corporation stated that the schools for students of 9th to 12th standard will reopen from 4 January. It also stated that all schools will have to follow the COVID-19 SOPs.