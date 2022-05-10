Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Karnataka Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Clerks. Those who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —karnatakabank.com. Applicants can apply for the above posts till May 21, 2022. For more details on the Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - India Post Payments Bank GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 650 Executive Posts Across India| Read Details Here

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening date of Online Registration Gateway/Payment of Fee: May 10

Closing date of Online Registration Gateway/Payment of Fee: May 21

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Clerk

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: To apply for the post of Clerk, a candidate must be a Graduates in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (First Class)*/equivalent grade from any UGC recognized university. Candidates should be graduates as of 01-05-2022. Those who are awaiting results of degree examination/pursuing a degree shall not be eligible to apply.

Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection process will consist of an online test. The Online Test is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of June 2022 at Bengaluru, Dharwad, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, New Delhi, and Shivamogga Centres.

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Maximum 26 years as on 01-05-2022

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General categories will have to pay a sum of Rs 700 as an application fee, whereas candidates belonging to SC, ST categories will have to pay a sum of Rs 600.

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?