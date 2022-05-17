Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Bank will end the registration process for Clerk posts on May 21, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the posts yet can do so by visiting the official website of Karnataka Bank at karnatakabank.com. The online registration process began on May 10. For more details, candidates can check the official notification shared below.Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Notification to Be Out Today at ssc.nic.in| Details Inside

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening date of Online Registration Gateway/Payment of Fee: May 10

Closing date of Online Registration Gateway/Payment of Fee: May 21

Vacancy Details For Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022

Clerk

Application Fee For Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022

Candidates belonging to the General categories are required to pay Rs 700 as an application fee, whereas candidates belonging to SC, and ST categories will have to pay Rs 600 as an application fee.

Age Limit For Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022

Maximum 26 years as on 01-05-2022

Eligibility Criteria For Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022

To apply for the post of Clerk, a candidate must be a Graduates in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (First Class)*/equivalent grade from any UGC recognized university.

Candidates should be graduates as of 01-05-2022.

Those who are awaiting results of degree examination/pursuing a degree shall not be eligible to apply.

Selection Process For Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022

The selection process will consist of an online test. The Online Test is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of June 2022 at Bengaluru, Dharwad, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, New Delhi, and Shivamogga Centres.

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?