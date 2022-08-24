New Delhi: The administration in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Wednesday ordered closure of 22 schools after a leopard was spotted in the area. This is the third day in a row that the schools have been closed in Belagavi.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Govt Schools to Remain Shut For 11 Days in THIS State. Read Details

The district administration said it is looking for ways to catch the leopard and will use elephants for the process. “22 schools including govt and private ones are closed in the Belagavi district today (August 24) after a leopard was seen in the area. Schools were closed yesterday as well. The district administration will use elephants to catch the leopard,” the official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On August 22 (Monday), 22 elementary and high schools were closed after leopard sighting, Basavaraja Nalatwad, the deputy director of the education department, said. “We decided to rope in all the equipment, manpower and even animal power to catch a leopard that was being spotted by travellers in Belagavi. We have set up eight cages and 22 cameras at various locations,” an official was quoted as in a report by Hindustan Times.

“Few numbers of Mudhol dogs are also helping us search for the leopard and two elephants from Shivamogga have just arrived. A total of 120 forest officials and 80 state police personnel are involved in the operation. We will catch the leopard soon,” the official said.