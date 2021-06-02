Bengaluru: A day after Prime Minister Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 examinations owing to the current situation of the country due to coronavirus pandemic, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh board also announced that the Class 12 examinations stand cancel. According to the reports, the Karnataka government is also likely to make the announcement soon. The government has clarified a decision on how and whether to conduct second-year pre-university (II PU) exams will be taken soon. Also Read - MP Board Class 12 Exams: MPBSE Class 12 Exams Cancelled, Announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"A suitable decision will be taken soon considering the situation in the state, also in the interest of the students' health and future," Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said to the Indian Express. The minister is likely to meet education and health experts, apart from other stakeholders, in the coming days.

To recall, the Karnataka State Education Minister – Suresh Kumar had earlier stated that it is necessary to conduct the class 12 examinations. He further added that conducting the Karnataka PUC exams is important and appropriate in the future life of the students.

The government on May 17, 2021, has repeated that there was no decision to cancel the Karnataka SSLC and HSC examinations. The exams for the class 10 and 12 students have been postponed by the Karnataka board and the revised schedule is expected to be released by July or August 2021.