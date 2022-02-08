Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka on Tuesday released the date sheet for Karnataka Class 12 Board exam or Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) on its official website. According to the schedule, the annual 2nd PUC exams will begin from April 16 and will continue till May 6, 2022. Candidates can download the 2nd PUC exams timetable from the official website, pue.kar.nic.in.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Deputy General Manager Posts at ongcindia.com | Details Inside

Karnataka Class 12 Board Exam: Check Full Schedule Here

Date Subjects April 16 Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths April 18 Political Science, Statistics April 19 Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness April 20 History, Physics April 21 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French April 22 Logic, Business Studies April 23 Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry April 25 Economics April 26 Hindi April 28 Kannada April 30 Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science May 2 Geography, Biology May 4 English May 6 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website pue.kar.nic.in .

. Click on the ‘ Tentative Time Table for IIPUC April/May 2022 Annual’ link given in the Bulletin Board section.

link given in the Bulletin Board section. You will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the link that reads, ” Final Time Table for II PUC APRIL/MAY 2022 Annual Examination .”

.” A new PDF will open.

Save, Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can also check the detailed timetable from the link given below.