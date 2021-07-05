Karnataka Board Results 2021: The Karnataka Government on Monday informed the High Court that Karnataka 2nd PUC repeaters will be promoted without any examinations. The board also revealed the Class 12 evaluation Criteria for assessing Class 12 students. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 is scheduled to be declared by July 2021. It is important to note that the grace marks would also be added to the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 of the private candidates who have registered for the repeater exams. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: Govt Likely To Conduct Exams in 3rd Week of July | Important Details Here

According to a Times Now report, the state board has decided to give minimum passing marks along with 5% grace marks to students repeating the Class 12 board exam. A total of 76000 candidates have registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC repeaters examination this year. The students and other stakeholders are advised to keep a check on the official website of the state board to get more details on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021. Also Read - Karnataka Board Exams 2021: Govt Likely to Take Decision on Class 10th 12th exams Soon | Details Here

The government has also disclosed the evaluation criteria to prepare Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 when questioned by the High Court. Also Read - Karnataka Board Class 10, Class 12 Exams 2021: PUC Exams To Be Held in May, SSLC Exams Likely In June

Karnataka State Government on Monday said that the aggregate marks for each such student for Class 12 would be calculated by considering 45% weightage from marks scored for SSLC (class 10), 45% from Class 11 marks and 10% from the internal assessment marks of 2nd PUC.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Class 12 Evaluation Criteria

SSLC: 45%

I PUC: 45%

Academic Performance in 2nd PUC: 10%

Grace Marks: 5%

The candidates must note that the private students appearing for 2nd PU exams for the first time will be asked to appear for the exam when the situation normalises.