Karnataka Budget: Siddaramaiah Allots Rs 39,121 Crore for Welfare of SC/ST community

Karnataka Budget: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the state’s 15th consecutive budget, unveiling a comprehensive financial roadmap for the fiscal year 2024-25. In a move towards enhancing education infrastructure and quality, the government announced plans to upgrade 2,000 Government Primary schools as bilingual schools, offering instruction in both Kannada and English.

Additionally, the primary education department will focus on several initiatives, including the establishment of Karnataka Public School (KPS) schools providing pre-primary to pre-university education under one roof and implementing the ‘Ganitha-Ganaka’ program in collaboration with the J-PAL Institute for grades 3-5. Furthermore, the ‘Marusinchana Programme’, aimed at improving the learning ability of 6th and 7th grade students, will be initiated with a budgetary allocation of Rs 10 crore. The government has earmarked Rs 50 crore for providing science and computer labs and internet facilities in government high schools over a two-year period.

CM Siddaramaiah said, “Marusinchana Programme at a cost of Rs 10 crore to improve the learning ability of 6th and 7th standard students; 4. Rs 50 crore earmarked for providing science and computer labs and internet facilities under a two-year package in government high schools.” CM Siddaramaiah said, “Navu Manujaru, an interactive two-hour class involving discussion and debates, will be conducted every week in all schools. Government high schools and pre-university colleges will be started in collaboration with the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board. 74 Adarsh schools in the state will be upgraded to pre-university colleges with commerce and science combinations. A grant of Rs 10 lakh each will be provided to upgrade science labs in PU colleges with an enrollment of more than 400 in the science stream.”.

Additionally, 74 Adarsh schools will be upgraded as pre-university colleges with commerce and science combinations, with a grant of Rs 10 lakh each provided for upgrading science labs in PU colleges.

To support students preparing for competitive exams, the government will launch NEET/JEE/CET training programs for approximately 20,000 students studying in science streams in government PU colleges, with a budget of Rs 10 crore allocated for the initiative. Moreover, recruitment of teachers in government primary and high schools will be initiated to address staffing needs.

CM Siddaramaiah said, “NEET/JEE/CET Training program for about 20,000 students studying in science stream in government PU colleges at a cost of Rs 10 crore Recruitment of teachers in government primary and High schools is to be started, however, no figures are listed. 30 government women first-grade colleges and government women polytechnics will be upgraded at Rs 30 crore. Rs 250 cr will be provided for the upgrading of first-grade degree colleges and Rs 120 cr for government polytechnics and engineering colleges”. The budget also prioritizes the upgrading of educational institutions, with plans to upgrade 30 government Women First Grade Colleges and government Women Polytechnics at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

