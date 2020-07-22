Karnataka CET 2020: The Common Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted in Karnataka on July 30 and 31 across the state with all safety and precautionary measures amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the department has taken all precautionary measures and has framed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to conduct the exams. Also Read - Unlock 2 Returns to Karnataka: Only Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdown to Continue | Check Details

During the CET exam, thermal screening, wearing of masks and physical distance will be strictly followed. The exam centres will be sanitised two days prior to the exam dates.

Around 1.95 lakh students will write the CET exams at 120 places in 497 centres across the state. In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students will write CET in 83 centres. Thirty foreign students will also take the exam.

“The state government has also decided that those students who are tested positive for COVID-19 can also be given the opportunity to write the exam. However, there will be separate rooms arranged for them.

Students who show symptoms of cough and cold will also be made to write the exam separately. Arrangements will be made for ambulances as well as transport facilities at all centres, he said.

For the smooth conduct of exams, the government has extended a four-day quarantine relaxation for students and their parents or guardians from outside the state and country.

The Deputy Chief Minister told reporters that the government would take precautionary measures to conduct the CET as it did during the SSLC examination.

The Kannada Test for students from the border regions in neighbouring states will be held on August 1, Dr Narayan said. 188 students from border districts of neighbouring states will write the CET exam and they could do so at centres in border areas, not having to come to Bengaluru, as all arrangements had been made there.