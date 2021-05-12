Bengaluru: In wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) examination that was scheduled to be held on July 7, 2021 and July 8, 2021 have been postponed to August 28 and August 29t this year. The decision was taken due to the postponement of the annual 2nd PUC examinations and in view of the pandemic situation in the state, said a statement by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Also Read - Karnataka Reports 39,510 Fresh COVID Cases, 22,584 Discharges in Last 24 Hours

“Amid rising COVID cases and postponement of the 2nd PUC annual examinations, Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 scheduled for July 7 and 8, has been postponed to August 28 and 29,” Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, and Minister of Higher Education Also Read - Karnataka Logs in 39,305 New Covid Cases, 596 Deaths; Bengaluru Worst Hit

“Common Entrance Test-2021 scheduled to be held on 07-07-2021 and 08-07-2021 and Kannada Language Test on 09-07-2021 has been postponed. Now, CET-2021 will be conducted on 28-08-2021 and 29-08-2021 and Kannada Language Test on 30-08-2021; further applications will be invited through online shortly,” the official statement read. Also Read - 14-Day Lockdown Begins in Karnataka. Strict Restrictions on Public Movement Till May 24 | Here's What You Should Know

Amid rising COVID cases and postponement of the 2nd PUC annual examinations, Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 scheduled for July 7 and 8, has been postponed to August 28 and 29: Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, and Minister of Higher Education pic.twitter.com/r5iau4q71T — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

“For latest updates, candidates must remain in touch with the KEA Website (http://kea.kar.nic.in),” the statement added.

Earlier in February, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan announced that the Karnataka Examination Authority will conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses on July 7 and 8.

The CET examination is for admission to undergraduate professional courses and there were around 1.94 lakh students who registered for it last year. Amid Covid-19 pandemic breakout last year, a total of 1.47 lakh students had taken CET examinations out of the 1.94 lakh students who had registered for it at 497 centres across the state, marking about 75 per cent attendance. Among these, 60 Covid-19 positive students including 12 were from Bengaluru were among the 1.47 lakh who appeared for the Karnataka CET for engineering and other courses.