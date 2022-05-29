KCET Application 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to reopen the application window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 for two days on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Eligible candidates, who missed the opportunity to register themselves for the Karnataka CET 2022 earlier, could fill the KCET 2022 application form on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in till tomorrow, May 30, before 8 pm. Karnataka Examinations Authority has earlier concluded the application process for KCET 2022 on May 12. However, later it was descended to reopen the application process for two more days to provided aspirants with another chance to apply for KCET 2022.Also Read - KCET 2022 Registration Begins at kea.kar.nic.in; Here's How to Apply

"On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to students who have not registered to appear for CET 2022. Those who did not register or apply online can register, pay the fees and apply online from May 29 to 30 before 8 pm to be eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2022," KEA has said in an official notification announcing reopening of application window for KCET 2022.

The candidates who have paid Rs 1 during the trial application process but missed registering online for KCET 2022 could also complete their registration process for KCET 2022 this time. It is must for the candidates to complete the registration process and pay application fees to appear for the Karnataka CET 2022.

KCET 2022: How To Apply

Visit KEA official website – kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads “UGCET 2022 Online application Edit link” link, on the home page.

Register yourself and fill in the KCET application form 2022.

Upload the required documents such as scanned photographs, signatures etc.

Pay the online registration fee.

Save the confirmation page for future reference.

KCET 2022: Exam Date

The KCET 2022 is scheduled to start from June 16 and till June 18, 2022. The KCET admit cards are expected to to be issued on May 30, 2022 by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. The candidates will be able to get download their admit cards from KEA’s official website- kea.kar.nic.in.