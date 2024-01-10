Home

Education

Karnataka CET 2024 Exam Rescheduled to Avoid Clash With UPSC NDA NA(I) Examination

Karnataka CET 2024 Exam Rescheduled to Avoid Clash With UPSC NDA NA(I) Examination

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2024) exam dates. The KCET exam date has been rescheduled due to a clash with the National Defence Acade

KEA released the KCET mock allotment result on August 11. (Representative Image)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2024) exam dates. The KCET exam date has been rescheduled due to a clash with the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination. The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024 on April 21.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.