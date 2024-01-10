By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Karnataka CET 2024 Exam Rescheduled to Avoid Clash With UPSC NDA NA(I) Examination
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2024) exam dates. The KCET exam date has been rescheduled due to a clash with the National Defence Acade
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2024) exam dates. The KCET exam date has been rescheduled due to a clash with the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination. The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024 on April 21.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.