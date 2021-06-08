Bengaluru: The examination dates for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) for various vocational courses, including engineering, have been announced, and now it will be conducted on August 28 and 29. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said, “The CET exam will take place on August 28 and 29. Each subject will carry 60 marks.” Also Read - Class 10 Exams Postponed in Andhra Pradesh, Govt to Review Again in July

The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second day. Registration will commence from June 15, he said, adding that the PUC marks will not be taken into account. Narayan further said students will be required to score a minimum mark to clear the entrance test.