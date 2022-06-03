New Delhi: Students wearing hijab will not be allowed to enter the examination hall to take the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to professional courses, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said in an announcement. As per the notification, students will need to remove hijab to appear for the entrance test.Also Read - CUET | Which Universities Are Opting For Entrance Test For Admissions In PG Courses: What JNU, DU, Jamia Said

Students attending CET will not not be allowed to wear ‘Mangal Sutras’, nose ring, earring, gold chain, bangles and other gold ornaments. The students have also been asked not to bring watches, calculators and any electronic device.

In the backdrop of allegations of rampant corrupt practices in entrance exams to posts of Police Sub-inspectors (PSI) and Associate Professors, authorities have decided to ensure fair conduct of examinations.

When will CET exam be held

June 16

June 17

June 18

About CET

The exams will be conducted on lines of NEET exams and jammers and metal detectors have been installed at the exam halls. Around 2.11 lakh students-1.4 lakh boys and 1.7 lakh girls- have enrolled for CET exams.