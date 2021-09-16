KCET Result 2021 Latest News: The results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 is likely to be announced this week. However, reports suggest that KCET result 2021 will be announced by September 20 and the counselling process will begin in the first week of October.Also Read - Karnataka CET 2021 Exam Results to be Announced by September 20

Once the results are put, the Karnataka CET results 2021 will be available at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The students can visit the official website and login with roll number, or any other required information, and download your scorecards.

After the KCET 2021 results will be declared, the candidates will be able to know their subject-wise scores, total scores and rank obtained in the Karnataka CET 2021 exam. Apart from results, the authorities will also release the list of KCET 2021 toppers.

It must be noted that THE Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date for marks entry up to September 18.

Earlier this month, the KCET 2021 provisional answer key was released and students were allowed to raise objections till September 4 (5:30 pm) with supporting documents. As per a report by Deccan Herald, the KEA has received around 250 objections. On the other hand, a committee has been formed to look into these objections and students may be awarded eight grace marks over the alleged lapses in questions and options, the report added.

However, before releasing KCET 2021 result, the KEA is likely to release the final version of the answer key.

Students must note that KCET is conducted for admission to BTech courses at participating institutes of the state. The entrance test was held in pen-and-paper mode. On the first day, Biology and Mathematics papers were conducted and on day 2, the exams for Physics and Chemistry papers were held. Students must be knowing that the exam was concluded on August 30.

KCET Result 2021: Here’s how to check score