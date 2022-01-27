New Delhi: Claiming that coronavirus pandemic has hit their entire academic schedule, Medical students under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) have intensified their demand to postpone final year MBBS exams. In a bid to make their demands heard, they had also staged an online protest led by the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSU), saying that portions/syallbus are incomplete as classes were held only 7 months owing to the pandemic.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC 2022 Schedule Released on sslc.karnataka.gov.in; Exam to Begin From March 28

"In the background of increasing cases of Covid that affected the entire academic schedule, the medical classes were conducted only 7 months instead of 12 months for final year medical students", AIDSU said in a press statement.

The students' organisation also claimed that RGUHS has declared the examination at a time when there is an exponential rise in the Omicron cases. "This is utterly anti-educational and anti-student. This has created tremendous pressure among final year medical students and this move would keep their future at stake," the memorandum from AIDSU added.

Speaking to The Times of India, Dr Jaykara SM, RGUHS asserted it is not possible to reschedule exams now. “All exams including that of nursing and allied sciences are underway,” he said. “Health varsities in other states have also scheduled their exams. Before finalising the dates, the registrar [evaluation] had contacted all principals and taken their consent. Principals had said portions. Exam dates were then finalised”, he told the portal.