Karnataka Class 12th Board Exam 2021: In a major relief for students, the Karnataka government has cancelled the 2nd PUC exams (Class 12 board exams 2021). However, the board has decided to go ahead with the SSLC Class 10 board exams 2021 that will be conducted in the 3rd week of July. Notably, the decision to postpone Class 12 board exams came after the Centre announced the cancellation of the 12th board exams 2021 to safeguard students’ health amid the ongoing pandemic. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 Likely to be Held in THIS Month, State Education Minister Makes Big Announcement. Read Details

“Karnataka Board Exams 2021 for the 2nd PUC exams have been cancelled. SSLC Exams 2021, however, would be conducted in the 3rd week of July,” Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister announced.

How students of Karnataka board Class 12 will be assessed?

Class 12 students will not appear for exams this year. They will be promoted on the basis of their marks scored in Class 11.

If a student is not satisfied with their marks and would like to appear for the Class 12 exams, they can do so after the Covid-19 situation in the state normalizes.

SSLC Class 10 exams 2021

While the first paper will be on a language subject, the second paper would be a multiple-choice examination on Maths, Science and Social Studies. As per the reports of Times Now, the objective paper would be of 12o marks and have 40 questions each.

The government would allocate more than 6000 centres for the examination. Besides, all invigilators, teachers would be vaccinated before the examinations, the portal quoted the minister as saying.