New Delhi: Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has finally announced the result for the Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test(UGET). The rank card has been released on the official website comedk.org. Students now can check and download their results using their required credentials.

COMEDK UGET Result 2021: How to check your Result

Here are the necessary steps you need to follow to download your UGET Result 2021

Eligible candidates need to first visit the official website comedk.org.

Click on the COMEDK result link present on the homepage.

Enter the candidate’s required credentials such as User Id and password.

Now just click on the login option after you have typed the login credentials.

The results will be displayed on your screen.

Download, save the results, and take a print for future use.

COMEDK UGET Result 2021: List Of Things Mentioned In the Rank card

When you check and download the result, you will find a list of things mentioned in the rank card. Here is the list of the following details.

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s photograph

Appearing candidate’s registration or application number

Candidate’s Test Admission Ticket(TAT) number of the COMEDK UGET 2021

Contact details of the candidate

Category

Date of birth

Course selected

ID Proof details

Obtained scores

Rank obtained in the examination

COMEDK UGET Result 2021: Cutoff 2021

After the results have been announced, the concerned authorities have released the Under Graduate Entrance Test(UGET)2021 in the form of closing ranks so that students can take admission to the eligible participating institutions. The cut-off will be different for each course. The cut-off is based on a number of factors such as the total number of candidates appearing for exams, last year’s cut-offs. This year, a total of 141 colleges are participating.

COMEDK UGET Result 2021: Counselling Procedure

Candidates who clear the COMEDK UGET 2021 are allowed to join the counselling rounds. Eligible candidates will first have to register themselves on the official website of COMEDK. Later the documents will be verified, followed by choice marking. By the end of the process, you will be given the final seat allotments.