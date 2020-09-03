Karnataka COMEDK UGET 2020: Putting an end to the long wait of aspirants, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on Thursday released the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2020 (UGET) result on its official website at comedk.org. Candidates who were waiting for the results can check their score on the official website. Also Read - COMEDK PGET 2017: Online application process commences at comedk.org

Conducted on August 19, 2020, the COMEDK UGET 2020 examination was held in two shifts — from 9 AM to 12 noon in the morning and the second shift was from 2 to 5 PM. The total duration of the exam was three hours.

This state-level entrance exam was held for admissions to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in colleges and institutes of Karnataka.

As per updates, the first rank is secured by Rakshith M from Bengaluru; while Saurav Kumar has come second and Anupama Sinha has scored third position.

Here’s How to Check Score:

1) Students first need to visit the official website at comedk.org

2) Then they need to go to the ‘Candidate’s login’ section on homepage

3) After this, students need to put in their credentials and login

4) Soon after this, the COMEDK UGET 2020 rank card will appear on the display screen

5) For reference, students can download the results and take a print out