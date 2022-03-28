New Delhi: The Common Entrance Test-2022, the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in the state, will be held on June 16, 17, and 18, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education minister, Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan announced on Monday. The dates have been scheduled by taking into account the probable schedule dates for similar kinds of tests in other states, the Minister stated. The aspirant candidates can register their names for CET-2022 from April 5 to April 20 and submit applications.

Karnataka CET Exam 2022: Check Full Schedule, Timings

Biology (Morning): June 16

Mathematics (Afternoon): June 16

Physics (Morning): June 17

Chemistry (Afternoon): June 17

Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates will be held on June 18 at selected centers.

SSLC Exams Underway

Meanwhile, as the tenth standard examinations began on Monday, Karnataka Ministers said anyone violating the High Court ruling on hijab will not be permitted to write the tests. According to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, anyone violating the rules would face action. “Whoever violates the rule will face the action. We will not compromise on it. Everyone should obey the high court order. Students have to remove hijab and write the exam,” Jnanendra said.

More than 8.74 lakh students have enrolled to appear for the exam in over 48,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the State. The last exam is on April 11. However, some Muslim girls had threatened to “boycott” the exams protesting against the ban on hijab, the Islamic headscarf, inside the exam centre. The full bench of Karnataka High Court had ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice and everyone should abide by the uniform dress rule.