Bengaluru: Owing to the growing cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to postpone the SSLC Examination. “SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in COVID19 cases. The revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies,” Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said. Also Read - Govt Accepts Proposal To Increase Gap Between 2 Covishield Doses To 12-16 Weeks