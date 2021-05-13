Bengaluru: Owing to the growing cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to postpone the SSLC Examination. “SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in COVID19 cases. The revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies,” Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said. Also Read - Govt Accepts Proposal To Increase Gap Between 2 Covishield Doses To 12-16 Weeks Also Read - SC Directs Delhi, Haryana, UP to Provide Dry Ration, Transport to Stranded Migrants During Lockdown Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Hundreds of People Throng Hyderabad's Charminar For Eid Shopping | WATCH