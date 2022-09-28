Karnataka GPSTR Result 2022 Download Link: The Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka has declared the result for the Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment (GPSTR-2022)examination for the Bengaluru division. Eligible candidates can download their GPSTR Result 2022 and GPSTR mark sheet by visiting the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. To access the Karnataka GPSTR Scorecard 2022, a candidate needs to enter his application number and date of birth.Also Read - Chandigarh ASI Police, LIC, UCO, UPSC Recruitment 2022: List of Top Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Direct Link: Download Karnataka GPSTR Result 2022

How to Download Karnataka GPSTR Result 2022?

Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click for candidate’s individual marks.”

Enter the required login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Your Karnataka GPSTR Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Karnataka GPSTR result 2022 for Bengaluru division was declared on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the results for Belagavi, Mysore, and Kalaburagi divisions will be announced on the website after Wednesday and Thursday evening, respectively. Karnataka School Education Minister BC Nagesh has shared this information on his Twitter handle.